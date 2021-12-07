LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 10,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 354,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on LianBio in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

LianBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.