Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $153.16 and last traded at $153.54. 3,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 106,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.05.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.