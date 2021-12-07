Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $156.54 and last traded at $157.24. Approximately 30,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 948,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.25.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

