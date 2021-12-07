Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) SVP Sells $1,324,775.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,831. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.