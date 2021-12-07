Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.85. 5,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 238,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 181,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 505.7% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

