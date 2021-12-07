Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.85. 5,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 238,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.42.
In related news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 181,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 505.7% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILA)
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.