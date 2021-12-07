Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 10,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 689,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after buying an additional 1,007,833 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,654,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,953,000 after buying an additional 655,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,223,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,070,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after buying an additional 557,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after buying an additional 303,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

