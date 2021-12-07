Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) PT Raised to $16.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $2,003,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,094,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,112,469. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $157,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.