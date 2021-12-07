Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on December 14th (NASDAQ:LIBYU)

Liberty Resources Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LIBYU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Liberty Resources Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Liberty Resources Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIBYU opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

