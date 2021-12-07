Liberum Capital Lowers Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) to Sell

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) was downgraded by Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$140.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.00.

Shares of TKO traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.70. 567,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,679. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.31 and a 52 week high of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$766.68 million and a P/E ratio of 24.77.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 3.3600001 EPS for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,342 shares in the company, valued at C$249,223.14.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

