Liberum Capital Lowers Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) to Sell

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) was downgraded by Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$140.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.00.
Shares of TKO traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.70. 567,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,679. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.31 and a 52 week high of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$766.68 million and a P/E ratio of 24.77.
In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,342 shares in the company, valued at C$249,223.14.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
