LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Buys $430,100.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Bertrand Velge purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $430,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bertrand Velge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bertrand Velge bought 96,923 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $62,999.95.

Shares of LFMD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. 17,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,310. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.69.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LifeMD by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 41.7% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 44.1% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

