LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 7th (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group’s (NASDAQ:LFST) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 7th. LifeStance Health Group had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $720,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFST. Cowen began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Shares of LFST stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 438.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.