LightInTheBox (LITB) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

LightInTheBox (NYSE: LITB) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LightInTheBox to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

81.8% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

LightInTheBox has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightInTheBox’s peers have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LightInTheBox and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A LightInTheBox Competitors 251 1126 3255 59 2.67

As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 23.23%. Given LightInTheBox’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LightInTheBox has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares LightInTheBox and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 0.32% 2.76% 0.94% LightInTheBox Competitors -7.79% -6.47% -1.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LightInTheBox and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $398.15 million $13.32 million 113.11 LightInTheBox Competitors $14.22 billion $633.81 million 175.86

LightInTheBox’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LightInTheBox. LightInTheBox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online. The Services and Others segment consists of logistics and other value-added services such as marketing services, primarily to small businesses in China and suppliers. The company was founded by Qu Ji Guo, Xin Wen, Liang Zhang, Jun Liu, and Chit Chau in June 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.