Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.40

Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 2538277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -155.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 124,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $1,810,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LWLG. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

