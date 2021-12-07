Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 10.3% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $325.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The company has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

