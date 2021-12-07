LINK 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.58 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $268.28 or 0.00531366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $12.58 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINK has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00059069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.78 or 0.08444918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,061.67 or 1.01133695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00077248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About LINK

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

