Liquity Price Tops $8.24 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.24 or 0.00016286 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $109.86 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00058853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,278.40 or 0.08455923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00058626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,382.24 or 1.01552936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00077260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,332,498 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.