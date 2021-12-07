Lisk (LSK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.61 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $357.81 million and $13.61 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00005419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

