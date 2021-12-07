Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0393

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $108,067.94 and $15.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,784.25 or 0.99592181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00048086 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00033239 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.50 or 0.00818746 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

