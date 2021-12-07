Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Shares Up 18.4%

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC)’s share price shot up 18.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. 130,009 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 106,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 million, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of -1.64.

Live Current Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

