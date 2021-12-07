LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,503 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of LiveRamp worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.10 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

