LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of LKQ worth $18,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,387,000 after acquiring an additional 540,003 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in LKQ by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,556,000 after buying an additional 289,832 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $60.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

