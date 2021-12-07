Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Richard Dufresne Sells 5,000 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total value of C$490,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$577,541.67.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.04, for a total value of C$490,215.00.

TSE L traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$98.32. The company had a trading volume of 179,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,845. Loblaw Companies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$60.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.34. The firm has a market cap of C$32.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.9600004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra lowered Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.50.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

