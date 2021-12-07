LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 38.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 56% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $460,179.30 and $1,705.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.00325253 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010967 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001053 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $735.51 or 0.01448426 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,853,553 coins and its circulating supply is 50,640,776 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

