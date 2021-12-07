Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 1,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 27,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

