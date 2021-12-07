Loki (LOKI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,792.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.46 or 0.08543442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00323011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.90 or 0.00936941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00078529 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.90 or 0.00417186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00308473 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

