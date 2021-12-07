Loom Network (LOOM) Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $98.71 million and $23.76 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0987 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00040838 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00210990 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.