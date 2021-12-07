Loser Coin (LOWB) Market Capitalization Tops $3.34 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $714,892.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00057659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.80 or 0.08508400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00062644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00082450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,591.35 or 1.00813004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

