Lotto (LOTTO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,223.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $36.94 million and approximately $3,223.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00316477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

