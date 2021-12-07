Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $58,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.23.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,065. The company has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

