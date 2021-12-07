Lowry Baldwin Sells 150,000 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lowry Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 3rd, Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $231,731.37.
Shares of NYSE:BRP traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. 338,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $45.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA lifted its position in BRP Group by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BRP Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in BRP Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on BRP shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
