Lowry Baldwin Sells 150,000 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lowry Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $231,731.37.

Shares of NYSE:BRP traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. 338,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA lifted its position in BRP Group by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BRP Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in BRP Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRP shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

