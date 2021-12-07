LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,943 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Truist dropped their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

MDT stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $105.02 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

