LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,123 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

