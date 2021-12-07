LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,654,663 shares of company stock valued at $570,251,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.