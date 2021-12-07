LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.22 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 263,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 24,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

