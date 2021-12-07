LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 55,849 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,849 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

NYSE:GE opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.29. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

