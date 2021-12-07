LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. LSI Industries posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.75. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

