LuaSwap Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $9.89 million and $251,211.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00212417 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,438,154 coins and its circulating supply is 131,309,122 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

