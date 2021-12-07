Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.63 Million

Machine Xchange Coin (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. Machine Xchange Coin has a market capitalization of $30.66 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Machine Xchange Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Machine Xchange Coin has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Machine Xchange Coin Profile

Machine Xchange Coin (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 coins. Machine Xchange Coin’s official website is www.mxc.org . Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Machine Xchange Coin is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

