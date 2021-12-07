Maecenas (ART) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $632.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $240,375.65 and approximately $632.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

