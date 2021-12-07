Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 46,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 67,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$8.29 million and a PE ratio of -35.00.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTT)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc, a gold/silver focused precious metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. The company owns 100% interests in three regional-scale gold projects in Atlantic Canada, including the Cape Spencer and Hawkins Love Projects in New Brunswick, and the Great Northern and Viking Projects in Newfoundland and Labrador.

