Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.00

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$120.00 and last traded at C$120.00, with a volume of 1025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$116.15.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

