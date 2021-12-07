MakiSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $382,555.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. MakiSwap has a market cap of $4.53 million and $382,555.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.54 or 0.08510389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00082431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,837.23 or 1.00813480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

