Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.83

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.83 and traded as low as $43.44. Makita shares last traded at $44.37, with a volume of 92,130 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Makita Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

