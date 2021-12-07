Manchester City Fan Token Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $10.30 or 0.00020357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $36.13 million and $8.53 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00058853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,278.40 or 0.08455923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00058626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,382.24 or 1.01552936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00077260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

