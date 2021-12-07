Mango Markets Hits One Day Trading Volume of $729,017.00 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $264.75 million and approximately $729,017.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mango Markets has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.81 or 0.08483103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,250.84 or 1.00901690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00078089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.