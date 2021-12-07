MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $72.40 million and approximately $11.69 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043269 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00225671 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 410,714,285 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

