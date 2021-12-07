MAP Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.80 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $32.80 million and $729,776.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,296.63 or 0.08394175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00058758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,280.45 or 1.00184715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00077265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002667 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

