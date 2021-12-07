Maple Achieves Market Cap of $58.07 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $58.07 million and $344,717.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $19.98 or 0.00039547 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00043109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,905,779 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

