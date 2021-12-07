Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $41.81

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.81, but opened at $45.00. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 45,721 shares changing hands.
MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,108,000 after purchasing an additional 985,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after purchasing an additional 869,479 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
