MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.38% of MarineMax worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

